Mississippi joins lawsuit against Google over ‘app store monopoly’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced she has joined a multi-state lawsuit against Google over antitrust laws.

The bipartisan group of attorneys general say Google illegally maintains an app store monopoly.

The lawsuit claims Google is using unfair business practices to restrict competition with the Google Play Store, limiting consumer choices and driving up app prices.

It says because Google requires app developers use Google Play Store, they must use Google Billing as a middleman, forcing app users to pay Google’s commission on in-app purchases.

“I joined this lawsuit to protect Mississippi consumers in pursuit of fair competition, innovation, and consumer freedom,” Fitch said.

Other states included in the lawsuit are: Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and West Virginia.

