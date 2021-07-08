Baby Faces
Man gets 35 years in prison for deadly ambush of man, son

Jamonte Jackson
Jamonte Jackson(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County judge sentenced Jamonte Jackson, aka Outwest Tay, to 35 years in prison for second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Jackson was convicted of killing Horatio Hunt, Sr. and shooting his son Horatio Hunt, Jr.

The incident happened in January 2017. Investigators say Jackson lured the father and son to the area of Oak Park Drive and Center Street where he shot them both and robbed the elder Hunt of cash.

Jackson was found days later at a hotel in Hattiesburg and arrested.

“Our community continues to suffer from too much senseless violence,” District Attorney Jody Owens said. “I hope Horatio Hunt’s family can have some peace knowing justice was served and Mr. Jackson will be behind prison walls for the next 35 years.”

Horatio Hunt, Sr.
Horatio Hunt, Sr.(Family)

