Man charged with aggravated assault after allegedly shooting person in stomach
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Adrian Singleton, 35, has been charged with aggravated assault after allegedly shooting someone in the stomach.
The incident happened Tuesday evening.
Authorities say the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute over an alleged theft. There is no information on the victim’s current condition.
Singleton is in jail with a $15,000 bond.
