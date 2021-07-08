Man charged with aggravated assault after allegedly shooting person in stomach

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Adrian Singleton, 35, has been charged with aggravated assault after allegedly shooting someone in the stomach.

The incident happened Tuesday evening.

Authorities say the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute over an alleged theft. There is no information on the victim’s current condition.

Singleton is in jail with a $15,000 bond.

