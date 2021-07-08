Baby Faces
Man charged with aggravated assault after allegedly shooting person in stomach

Man charged with aggravated assault in Madison Co. after allegedly shooting person in abdomen
Man charged with aggravated assault in Madison Co. after allegedly shooting person in abdomen
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Adrian Singleton, 35, has been charged with aggravated assault after allegedly shooting someone in the stomach.

The incident happened Tuesday evening.

Authorities say the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute over an alleged theft. There is no information on the victim’s current condition.

Singleton is in jail with a $15,000 bond.

