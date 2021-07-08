Man arrested for assaulting pregnant woman, killing unborn baby

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department arrested a man they say assaulted a pregnant woman.

Christopher Thompson, 28, had been wanted by police for an assault last month.

The woman was hospitalized on May 19 and later claimed her boyfriend assaulted her.

Before she was released from the hospital, she lost her unborn child.

Police say they did not learn of the assault until after she was released from the hospital.

It was determined that the assault was the reason the child died in the womb, turning the investigation into a homicide.

Thompson is charged with aggravated domestic violence and murder and was given a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.