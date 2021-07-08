‘If you see it, you can be it’: Two women lead Jackson City Council for the first time

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the first time in city history, the Jackson City Council’s president and vice president are both women.

“One of the things that I think is critical to being willing to put yourself out there as a woman is that we do become mentors for those coming behind us. But also as trailblazers for other women who want to do this as well,” Council President Virgi Lindsay said.

“For them to see women and different races of women coming together to lead a city, I think we’re going to set a great example for young women,” Council Vice President Angelique Lee said.

Lindsay said the duo has something to prove.

“As we move forward, we can show that women are extremely capable of being civic leaders and public servants and can get a lot of meaningful work done,” she said.

Lindsay and Lee met for the first time Wednesday as president and vice president.

“One of the tasks that is so important is setting the committees up, and that is what we met today about,” Lee said. “We’re just making sure that we are putting the right chairman and vice chair in those positions to help move the city forward.”

Lindsay said the city’s crime and infrastructure issues are some of their biggest concerns.

“Moving the city forward and working very much with the mayor on addressing the water, sewer, infrastructure issues for the city is just paramount for both of us,” Lindsay said.

She also said they’d like to help the city recover from some of its recent setbacks.

“We have had so many crises in the city in a short period of time, from a major flood to tornadoes to a pandemic and the economic havoc that that caused,” Lindsay said. “So, those are some of the issues that we will be focusing on.”

When reflecting on what this historic moment for the city means to young women seeking leadership roles, Lee said, “If you see it, you can be it.”

“I think perhaps the most important thing that we will bring together as a women team is we are all about unifying, keeping lines of communication open, and making sure that we are as inclusive and as transparent as possible,” Lindsay said.

