Hinds Co. man sentenced to 38 years for sex crimes against a child

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 74-year-old Terry man has been sentenced to 30 years behind bars after being found guilty of several sex crimes in Hinds County Circuit Court.

Wayne Smith was convicted of one count of sexual battery and two counts of gratification of lust this week.

Circuit Judge Faye Peterson sentenced him to 30 years in prison, with 10 years suspended and 20 to serve for the battery charge, and eight years for the gratification of lust charges. The sentences will run consecutively.

He was taken into the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

“Age does not matter. If predators abuse children we will prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law,” District Attorney Jody Owens said in a statement. “Hopefully, Mr. Smith’s sentence sends a clear message that we will protect children in Hinds County.”

Smith was indicted for committing sexual acts against a seven-year-old girl between Jan. 1 and May 15, 2019.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.