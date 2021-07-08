First Alert Forecast: stagnant pattern yields humidity, rain chances late week

THURSDAY: Expect early July active day scenario play out – expect partly sunny skies with another round of scattered downpours developing in the afternoon hours. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Most storms tend to fade after sunset with lows in the lower to middle 70s.

A fairly standard day ahead as we sit in a stagnant pattern between #Elsa to our east and upper low to our southwest - scattered PM storms will bubble with amid highs near 90°. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/reokLyrxjP — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) July 8, 2021

FRIDAY: Our, generally, static pattern, will continue to yield partly sunny to variably cloudy skies with a chance for afternoon showers and storms over the region to round out the work week. Expect highs in the 80s to near 90. Lows will drop into the 70s as storms begin to wane after sunset.

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will begin to expand eastward Saturday – capping rain coverage off a bit, but with that, expect an uptick in heat, especially into the weekend. Highs will run into the lower and middle 90s Saturday; lower 90s Sunday amid a mix of clouds and sun. A weak front will help to kick up more scattered activity Sunday afternoon and evening. Typical summery hit and miss storm opportunities return through next week with highs remaining near normal – in the lower 90s; lows in the lower 70s.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

