FEMA approves five more counties to receive public assistance from Feb. storm

(L.G. PATTERSON | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Five more counties are now eligible to receive public assistance from February’s Winter weather.

Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved Clay, Holmes, Quitman, Webster, and Wilkinson counties to get public assistance, which brings the total number of counties to 36.

February’s wicked weather wreaked $25M worth of havoc on public infrastructure.

The Public Assistance Grant Program supports municipalities and counties recovering from major disasters by providing financial assistance for debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures, and restoring public infrastructure.

This assistance is not for individual homeowners or business owners.

Here are all the Mississippi counties FEMA has approved for public assistance: Adams, Attala, Choctaw, Claiborne, Clay, Copiah, Covington, Franklin, Grenada, Hinds, Holmes, Jasper, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Kemper, Lafayette, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Leake, Lincoln, Neshoba, Newton, Noxubee, Pike, Quitman, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Smith, Tallahatchie, Walthall, Warren, Webster, Wilkinson, Winston and Yazoo and Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

