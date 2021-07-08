Crystal Springs water to be shut off, repairs expected Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you live in Crystal Springs, you might have to do without water for several hours Thursday.

According to Mayor Sally Garland, the repairs begin at 9 a.m.

The mayor says workers will fix a waterline and hydrant.

Garland says the repair requires the whole water system to be turned off.

The repairs should be completed and water back on by Noon Thursday, but the mayor says the city will be on a boil water notice when water is restored.

Since water will be shut off for a few hours, you are asked to fill up your bathtub with water before 9 a.m. Thursday so you will have non-potable water.

