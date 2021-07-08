Baby Faces
Crystal Springs to shut off water for repairs

By Howard Ballou
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Crystal Springs will be repairing a waterline and hydrant on Thursday, July 8, starting at 9:00 a.m.

Mayor Sally Garland said this repair will require city workers to turn off the water for the whole water system.

The repairs should be completed and back on by noon. The city will be on a boil water notice when the water is turned back on.

Mayor Garland asked resident to please remember to fill up their bathtub with water before 9:00 a.m. Thursday so they will have water to flush.

