Consider This: Jackson Needs Help Fighting Crime

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Over the years, Jackson Councilman Kenneth Stokes has come up with some off-the-wall comments, unconventional views and controversial statements and ideas on issues facing the city.

However, over the past few weeks, Mr. Stokes is one of few voices who is at least offering suggestions on doing something, anything, to impact the crime epidemic in the Capital City.

In an editorial a few weeks ago, we suggested it might be necessary to bring in the National Guard to return order to the streets and help stop the senseless murders. This week, Councilman Stokes made that same recommendation.

“They’re dying in this city,” he stated. “They are dying in this city and if we can get the National Guard’s help, do it. If we have to ask the governor for help, do it.”

So far this year, there have been 76 people murdered in Jackson. If 76 people were killed in a terrorist attack in Jackson, a law enforcement presence like no other would descend on the city.

The only difference is the city is facing an urban inner-city domestic terrorism crisis where deaths are coming one at a time.

In 2021 there is a good chance the city will have a record number of homicides. It’s quite possible more than 150 people will be killed in Jackson by the end of the year, which would mean nearly 300 people will have lost their lives in two years.

The Jackson Police Department does not have enough officers to fight the battle. The criminals are winning and have no fear of consequence from the police or the courts.

If the current situation does not deserve serious consideration for outside law enforcement assistance, including the National Guard, then what does? Councilman Stokes is right, the city needs help to end the murder epidemic.

The city should approach state leaders now to ask for help before more Jacksonians have to grieve the senseless loss of another member of their families.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.