Columbus man facing incest charges after fathering his newborn grandchild

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man is facing charges of incest.

Freddrick Price appeared in Recorder’s Court Thursday morning on incest charges. Police say he had sex with his daughter and is the father of what is his newborn grandchild. Price was arrested by police after pediatricians notified them of the disturbing situation.

Doctors say the child has up to 18-percent matching chromosomes. Anything above 12-percent could be a grandfather, half brother or uncle.

The child was born in January - and at six months of age - weighs just 10 pounds, according to Columbus police.

Price’s daughter was interviewed by Treehouse - a place where youth are taken to discuss crimes with police. The Columbus Police Department says she and Price both admitted to having sexual relations. The daughter said it happened as recently as two weeks ago.

CPD says they seemingly have a boyfriend/girlfriend type relationship.

