Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Bridge collapse leaves Jackson residents without water

The bridge collapsed, leaving many without water.
The bridge collapsed, leaving many without water.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - People living at Pebble Creek Apartments say they have been without water nearly three days after a bridge collapse.

Crews were working on the bridge Thursday.

Director of City Engineering Charles Williams says some homes off Manhatten Road are also without water.

Residents say the city brought in four trucks with 120 cases of water but were limited to one case per household.

“We can’t wash our dishes, we can’t clean our house, we can’t flush our toilets,” one resident said. “They living better than we are in Korea and they are third world countries. Something needs to be done.”

Williams said there have been two problems in the area--first, an eight-inch main broke loose in the creek near the apartment complex.

“Of course yesterday (Wednesday) we had rain come in and basically part of the bridge that was remaining before it got demolished, collapsed into the creek, hit the water line, we’re out of service,” Williams said.

Williams says crews were working to have water back on by the end of the day.

Residents say the situation is even worse because some of the units don’t have air conditioning.

“(I’m) very angry,” one resident said. “Beause you already barely out here making it anyway trying to get by and accommodate your household--then you got stuff going wrong that’s out of your control that they don’t want to fix.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
The crime happened just before 4 a.m. on Isaiah Montgomery Street, just off Dalton Street,...
JPD: Victim identified in Isaiah Montgomery Street homicide
Jeremiah Smith, 22
Authorities: 22-year-old shot to death after shooting woman in the stomach
The mound of tires at the former Hilltop Inn & Suites.
Abandoned hotel deluged by hundreds of trashed tires
Silver Alert canceled for 37-year-old Jackson woman
Silver Alert canceled for 37-year-old Jackson woman

Latest News

Authorities respond to a scene where a one-year-old was apparently shot Thursday afternoon.
1-year-old shot, Jackson Police say
WLBT at 5p
Man charged with aggravated assault in Madison Co. after allegedly shooting person in abdomen
Man charged with aggravated assault after allegedly shooting person in stomach
Surveillance video released by the sheriff’s department shows four people outside the Kamakazy...
VIDEO: Motorcycle club firebombed in Jones County