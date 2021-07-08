Bridge collapse leaves Jackson residents without water

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - People living at Pebble Creek Apartments say they have been without water nearly three days after a bridge collapse.

Crews were working on the bridge Thursday.

Director of City Engineering Charles Williams says some homes off Manhatten Road are also without water.

Residents say the city brought in four trucks with 120 cases of water but were limited to one case per household.

“We can’t wash our dishes, we can’t clean our house, we can’t flush our toilets,” one resident said. “They living better than we are in Korea and they are third world countries. Something needs to be done.”

Williams said there have been two problems in the area--first, an eight-inch main broke loose in the creek near the apartment complex.

“Of course yesterday (Wednesday) we had rain come in and basically part of the bridge that was remaining before it got demolished, collapsed into the creek, hit the water line, we’re out of service,” Williams said.

Williams says crews were working to have water back on by the end of the day.

Residents say the situation is even worse because some of the units don’t have air conditioning.

“(I’m) very angry,” one resident said. “Beause you already barely out here making it anyway trying to get by and accommodate your household--then you got stuff going wrong that’s out of your control that they don’t want to fix.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.