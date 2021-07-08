Analysis: Young adults make up most victims, suspects in Jackson homicides this year

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 3 On Your Side analysis shows most homicide victims and those arrested for those killings in 2021 are young adults, which organizers say echoes the need for greater outreach efforts like Strong Arms of Jackson to interrupt that cycle.

Nearly 40 percent of those killed thus far in 2021 were in their twenties, with the average age of a homicide victim in Jackson coming in at 30.

The average age of murder suspects in Jackson this year is slightly lower - 28 - because of the significant number of young adults charged.

While suspects in their twenties make up the highest percentage of gunmen at nearly 28 percent, our analysis also found nearly one out of every five suspects charged with killing is a teenager.

“We look at the number, we see a lot of youth violence, and also we see a lot of youth losing their life, but we never reach out to them. We got to go reach out to them,” said Terun Moore, co-director of Strong Arms of Jackson.

Moore said he’s frustrated when he sees more killings on the news, on social media and in conversations because he doesn’t feel like those numbers represent the strides his organization is making in the Capital City.

“We’re helping reduce the crime rate, you know what I’m saying? I know that for a fact. We giving other people the opportunity to do something different with their life and not be idle,” Moore said.

They’re doing that, he said, through outreach efforts for juvenile offenders, helping dozens in the last six months to interrupt that potential path to future incarceration.

Moore said they’re also trying to stop violence before it turns deadly, deploying five people as “violence interrupters” around the city a few months ago.

Those efforts come at a time when even Jackson firefighters are wearing bulletproof vests when responding to certain scenes in the city.

“When we go to these things, we don’t know what’s actually out there. So we have to be prepared,” said assistant fire chief Patrick Armon.

Armon said they’ve actually had that bulletproof vest policy for decades, though some members of the public may not know that.

He said they use the vests when responding to domestic violence or shooting calls.

“We have had some calls where, you know, things get kind of hectic. But, you know, to this point, we’ve always made it out safely,” Armon said.

