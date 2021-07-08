15-year-old, in jail for murder, also charged with deadly carjacking

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department says a 15-year-old, arrested Wednesday, is responsible for more than one murder.

U.S. Marshals captured Dezmon Clinton at a home in Jackson on Wednesday afternoon. He’s charged with murder in relation to the death of Brendan Stuckey. Stuckey, 32, died on May 27 after he was found shot and lying on Sunset Drive.

Thursday, JPD added another charge to Clinton’s arrest.

He’s now also charged with killing 38-year-old Nicholas Terry.

Terry was shot and killed last month on Newport Street. Police say three males left the scene in an SUV.

Clinton has been identified as one of the three, and he’s charged with capital murder and armed carjacking.

