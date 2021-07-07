Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Showers and thunderstorms will continue to wind down this evening, after dropping 1 to 5 inches of rain across the area today. Much of the rain fell or will fall in just a few hours. This has led to flooding in many places this afternoon and evening and this could be an issue again Thursday. These issues will go away this evening. More showers will blossom again Thursday, but the activity should be less widespread or likely Friday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 over the next couple of days with lows near 70 and very muggy conditions. This weekend will be sunnier and a little warmer as a result. Highs will reach the lower 90s with lower 70s in the mornings. A few stray showers or thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. Elsa continues to weaken as it moves into the Carolinas tonight. It may strengthen again temporarily before exiting out to sea this weekend. Average high is 92 this time of year and the average low is 72. Sunrise is 6am and the sunset is 8:09pm.

