Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Showers and thunderstorms will continue to wind down this evening, after dropping 1 to 5 inches of rain across the area today.  Much of the rain fell or will fall in just a few hours.  This has led to flooding in many places this afternoon and evening and this could be an issue again Thursday.  These issues will go away this evening.  More showers will blossom again Thursday, but the activity should be less widespread or likely Friday.  Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 over the next couple of days with lows near 70 and very muggy conditions.  This weekend will be sunnier and a little warmer as a result.  Highs will reach the lower 90s with lower 70s in the mornings.  A few stray showers or thunderstorms cannot be ruled out.  Elsa continues to weaken as it moves into the Carolinas tonight.  It may strengthen again temporarily before exiting out to sea this weekend.  Average high is 92 this time of year and the average low is 72.  Sunrise is 6am and the sunset is 8:09pm.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version

Most Read

21-year-old Monya Davis charged with Lil Lonnie's murder; Source: JPD
Monya Davis sentenced to life in prison for murder of Jackson rapper Lil’ Lonnie
Jeremiah Smith, 22
Authorities: 22-year-old shot to death after shooting woman in the stomach
The crime happened just before 4 a.m. on Isaiah Montgomery Street, just off Dalton Street,...
JPD: Victim identified in Isaiah Montgomery Street homicide
Pearl police investigating deadly crash on I-20
Pearl police investigating deadly crash on I-20
The popular convenience store Buc-ee’s is set to come to South Mississippi, which would make it...
Buc-ee’s set to invest $50 million in South Mississippi location

Latest News

Rainy Periods Wednesday
First Alert Forecast: summery humidity, downpours mid-late week
Periods of showers & storms likely through the rest of our Wednesday...
Rachel's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: scattered downpours mid-late week
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Tuesday Night Weather Forecast