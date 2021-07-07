UMMC hosts Jobs for Jacksonians 9 a.m. Wednesday
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson residents looking for a job will have an opportunity to find one Wednesday.
UMMC is partnering with Jobs for Jacksonians for a job fair at the Tougaloo Community Center on Vine Street.
It begins Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. and runs through 2 p.m.
More than 65 full-time and part-time positions are available.
Recruiters are looking for housekeepers, floor technicians, project managers, and patient transporters.
No experience is necessary.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.