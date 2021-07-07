UMMC hosts Jobs for Jacksonians 9 a.m. Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson residents looking for a job will have an opportunity to find one Wednesday.

UMMC is partnering with Jobs for Jacksonians for a job fair at the Tougaloo Community Center on Vine Street.

It begins Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. and runs through 2 p.m.

More than 65 full-time and part-time positions are available.

Recruiters are looking for housekeepers, floor technicians, project managers, and patient transporters.

No experience is necessary.

