Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Team chemistry bolsters Brilla ahead of playoffs

SOURCE: Mississippi Brilla
SOURCE: Mississippi Brilla(Mississippi Brilla)
By Trey Mongrue
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - An eight-hour bus ride back to Mississippi never felt so good.

Fresh off of a 5-0 victory over Brazos Valley, the Mississippi Brilla players and staff loaded up, not caring at all how long the ride would take. All that mattered was that they knew they were going back to the USL League 2 playoffs for the first time since 2017.

“Everyone was singing songs, chanting and cheering,” Brilla midfielder Jamie Diluzio recalled. “It was just awesome having that winning feeling that every soccer player hopes to have.”

That winning feeling is bred from going through a crash course in team building this summer. With just two matches to go before the playoffs, the Brilla already have 12 matches under their belt with just one loss.

The math to that winning formula doesn’t quite make sense considering that the team held its first practice just a week before the first game back in May – and some of the players, who hail from different parts of the country and world, didn’t make it to Mississippi until after that due to different travel logistics.

But when head coach Luke Sanford constructed this roster in the offseason, he made sure he was bringing in talented men and not just talented players.

“In this league, you don’t get much of a preseason,” Sanford explained. “So it’s important to do your homework on the front end and talking to coaches asking what kind of teammate are they.

“This is a really good group of guys, and I think that has been a contributing factor to their success as much as anything.”

With the players living in the dorms at Mississippi College, it doesn’t matter if some are college teammates, were a part of the Brilla in previous summers, or meeting each other for the first time; they get acquainted with one another quickly.

Lunch and dinner are often spent together, practice is obviously spent together, and with major international soccer tournaments happening across the world right now, a lot of leisure time in front of the TV is shared as well.

“The Euros are going on right now, so off the field we watch a lot of games and Copa America too,” said forward Jalen James. “Eating lunch and dinner together, so spending that time together off the field has helped us translate it to the game and score a lot of goals.”

James and the Brilla will look to continue to score a lot of goals in their final home game of the regular season on Wednesday against AHFC Royals. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. at Clinton High School, and admission is free.

On Tuesday, the USL League 2 also announced that the Brilla would be one of six hosts for the conference quarter and semifinals, which is scheduled for July 16-18.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Monya Davis charged with Lil Lonnie's murder; Source: JPD
Monya Davis sentenced to life in prison for murder of Jackson rapper Lil’ Lonnie
Young was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Kaylin Banyard. He surrended...
Teen arrested in connection with Terry Road homicide
JPD confirms two shootings, one homicide Monday morning
Pearl police investigating deadly crash on I-20
Pearl police investigating deadly crash on I-20
Michael Shawn Coon
Man arrested, charged after dispute over 21 cents at Natchez store

Latest News

2 complete strangers drove to Omaha together to watch MSU play ball. Now they’re best friends.
2 complete strangers drove to Omaha together to watch MSU play ball. Now they’re best friends.
Head coach Chris Lemonis (far left) grasps the National Championship trophy at Mississippi...
Mississippi State celebrates with National Championship parade
Chris Lemonis' speech at Mississippi State 2021 baseball championship parade
Chris Lemonis' speech at Mississippi State 2021 baseball National Championship parade
Matt Corral (2) drops back to pass during the first half of The Grove Bowl. (AP Photo/Rogelio...
Ole Miss QB hopes to cash in big with new NCAA ruling