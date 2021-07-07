Some colleges in Jackson say students won’t be required to get vaccine come fall, others undecided

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state’s two largest universities, Ole Miss and Mississippi State, recently announced they will not require students to get vaccinated before returning to campus.

WLBT reached out to a number of colleges in Jackson to see if they will follow suit.

In an email, Jackson State University said they’re in the midst of finalizing their policies for fall but that, for now, they’re strongly encouraging everyone to get vaccinated through their partnership with Jackson Hinds Comprehensive.

Smaller universities like Millsaps College said they’re doing the same, according to their VP of Marketing and Communications.

“At this particular moment, we are not requiring that our students receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but we are definitely recommending it,” Annie Mitchell said. “As a matter of fact, we just sent a postcard out that they would’ve received last week about the benefits of receiving the vaccine.”

Belhaven University also is not requiring students to get vaccinated for next semester. In a written response, they said they’ll offer vaccines on campus come fall and that over 60% of their employees are already vaccinated.

At Tuesday’s vaccination clinic at JSU, some students said they’d feel more comfortable if their school required vaccinations ahead of next semester.

“I kind of see both sides when it comes down to not requiring it and requiring it,” JSU senior Lance Perrilloux said. “But me personally, I would prefer it due to the fact that - what do we have to lose?”

Others said they don’t have a preference either way but chose to get the shot for personal reasons.

“Football season is coming up, and I don’t want to have to miss a game because of the virus,” JSU junior Christian Allen said. “I just wanted to get it just to be safe.”

Perrilloux said he was hesitant to get vaccinated at first but hopes that other students choose to do the same, regardless of JSU’s decision.

“I won’t lie, I was one of those who were kind of sketchy about the vaccine as well,” Perrilloux said. “But as the time went on, you weren’t really hearing any complications with anyone getting the vaccine. It was just like any other vaccine everyone’s been getting.”

