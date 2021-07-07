Nicholas Terry, 28
Updated: Jun. 17, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nicholas Terry, a 28-year-old man, died Thursday, June 17, 2021, after a shooting that afternoon, according to police.
JPD spokesperson Sam Brown said officers responded to the 2800 block of Newport Street at approximately 1:30 p.m.
Investigators said Terry had already died from a gunshot wound.
Police believe the death came from a disagreement with at least two other men.
JPD has not made any arrests in the case.
