Nicholas Terry, 28

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nicholas Terry, a 28-year-old man, died Thursday, June 17, 2021, after a shooting that afternoon, according to police.

JPD spokesperson Sam Brown said officers responded to the 2800 block of Newport Street at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Investigators said Terry had already died from a gunshot wound.

Police believe the death came from a disagreement with at least two other men.

JPD has not made any arrests in the case.

