JPD searching for man after June shooting leaves multiple injured, 1 dead

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has identified a suspect who is wanted in the shooting death of a 36-year-old man.

Jaylan Lawson, 28, is wanted for the death of Antwan Howell, who was killed on Winchester Street in June.

According to police, a fight took place the night of June 1 between several people, leading to a shooting injuring multiple victims.

Howell was found dead at the scene.

If you know where Lawson is, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or P3tips.com.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.