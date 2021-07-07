Baby Faces
JPD searching for man after June shooting leaves multiple injured, 1 dead(JPD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has identified a suspect who is wanted in the shooting death of a 36-year-old man.

Jaylan Lawson, 28, is wanted for the death of Antwan Howell, who was killed on Winchester Street in June.

According to police, a fight took place the night of June 1 between several people, leading to a shooting injuring multiple victims.

Howell was found dead at the scene.

If you know where Lawson is, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or P3tips.com.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

