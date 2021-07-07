JPD looking for man who tried to break open ATM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is looking for a man who they say was caught on camera trying to break open an ATM.

Surveillance photos show a man pull up to the ATM and use a tool in an attempt to open the machine and presumably steal the cash inside.

JPD says significant damage was caused to the machine, but it’s unclear if the man got away with any money.

if you know where he may be, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

#JPD needs help identifying this male wanted for attempting to enter a local ATM machine earlier this week, causing severe damage. If you recognize him or know his whereabouts, contact #CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) or https://t.co/ymPOz6rCmo. #CashforClues #Wanted pic.twitter.com/Cet59TV9bf — Jackson Police Department (@JacksonMSPolice) July 7, 2021

