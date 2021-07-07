Baby Faces
JPD looking for man who tried to break open ATM

The man accused of trying to break open the ATM.
The man accused of trying to break open the ATM.(JPD)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is looking for a man who they say was caught on camera trying to break open an ATM.

Surveillance photos show a man pull up to the ATM and use a tool in an attempt to open the machine and presumably steal the cash inside.

JPD says significant damage was caused to the machine, but it’s unclear if the man got away with any money.

if you know where he may be, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

