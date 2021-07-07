Baby Faces
Jamie Fowler, 20

One person injured in shooting
By C.J. LeMaster
Updated: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:38 AM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jamie Fowler, a 20-year-old man, died Sunday, June 27, 2021, after a shooting that night, according to police.

JPD spokesperson Sam Brown said it happened around 11 p.m. on Clinton Boulevard near the intersection of Westhaven Boulevard.

Officers found Fowler shot several times inside of a silver Honda Accord that then crashed into other vehicles.

Police have not made any arrests in the case nor determined a motive.

