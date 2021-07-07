JPD: Man shot to death during altercation, suspect in custody

Baby Faces
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a deadly shooting on Isaiah Montgomery Street.

Police say a man was shot multiple times during an altercation.

The crime happened just before 4 a.m. on Isaiah Montgomery Street, just off Dalton Street, police say.

The man died on the scene.

JPD says the suspected shooter is in custody and being questioned.

Investigators have not released the identity of the victim.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

