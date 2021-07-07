Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Ice hockey set to return to Mississippi Gulf Coast; Tickets on sale next week

The public is invited to come out next week to hear more about the push to bring ice hockey back to the Gulf Coast.
An old photo shows the Mississippi Coast Coliseum during its hockey heyday when the Mississippi...
An old photo shows the Mississippi Coast Coliseum during its hockey heyday when the Mississippi Seawolves played in Biloxi. A new effort is hoping to see the return of ice hockey to the Coast.(Facebook/Bring Back Our Seawolves)
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The sound of skates cutting into fresh ice and a puck bouncing off a stick will be heard once again in South Mississippi.

The Biloxi Hockey organization announced this week that they are looking to bring the ice sport back to the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

“We know the rich and long history that this great sport has here. We are proud to announce that this coming winter the Mississippi Coast Coliseum will be hosting three neutral site minor league games. This is the first step in bringing pro hockey back to Biloxi. For hockey to return, we need to support these games with everything we have!” states a release from Biloxi Hockey sent to media on Wednesday.

Who is ready for hockey? #biloxi #biloximississippi

Posted by Bring Back Our Sea Wolves on Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Biloxi Hockey will release more information at a press conference on July 14 at 3 p.m. inside the arena at the Coliseum. The event is open to the public and people are encouraged to wear their favorite hockey gear to pack the house.

Posted by Bring Back Our Sea Wolves on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

The Mississippi Seawolves first brought a professional ice hockey team to the Coliseum in 1996. The team called Biloxi home for more than a decade, even once winning the Kelly Cup in what would become an iconic memory for so many on the Coast. After taking two seasons off following Hurricane Katrina, the Seawolves ended their time on the Coast after the 2007-2008 season.

The following year, a league change was announced for the 2009-2010 season, and the sport continued as the Mississippi Surge. The Surge played at the Coliseum through the 2013-2014 season before coming to an end.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Monya Davis charged with Lil Lonnie's murder; Source: JPD
Monya Davis sentenced to life in prison for murder of Jackson rapper Lil’ Lonnie
Jeremiah Smith, 22
Authorities: 22-year-old shot to death after shooting woman in the stomach
Pearl police investigating deadly crash on I-20
Pearl police investigating deadly crash on I-20
The popular convenience store Buc-ee’s is set to come to South Mississippi, which would make it...
Buc-ee’s set to invest $50 million in South Mississippi location
The name and age of the inmate have not been released at this time.
Inmate found dead at Raymond Detention Center

Latest News

Sam Kendricks, of the United States, celebrates after the the men's pole vault final at the...
Here are the Mississippians competing in the Tokyo Olympics
Brilla bolstered by team chemistry
Brilla bolstered by team chemistry
SOURCE: Mississippi Braves
Strider strikes out 11 as M-Braves beat Blue Wahoos, tied for first place
SOURCE: Mississippi Brilla
Team chemistry bolsters Brilla ahead of playoffs