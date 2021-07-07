Ice hockey set to return to Mississippi Gulf Coast; Tickets on sale next week

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The sound of skates cutting into fresh ice and a puck bouncing off a stick will be heard once again in South Mississippi.

The Biloxi Hockey organization announced this week that they are looking to bring the ice sport back to the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

“We know the rich and long history that this great sport has here. We are proud to announce that this coming winter the Mississippi Coast Coliseum will be hosting three neutral site minor league games. This is the first step in bringing pro hockey back to Biloxi. For hockey to return, we need to support these games with everything we have!” states a release from Biloxi Hockey sent to media on Wednesday.

Biloxi Hockey will release more information at a press conference on July 14 at 3 p.m. inside the arena at the Coliseum. The event is open to the public and people are encouraged to wear their favorite hockey gear to pack the house.

The Mississippi Seawolves first brought a professional ice hockey team to the Coliseum in 1996. The team called Biloxi home for more than a decade, even once winning the Kelly Cup in what would become an iconic memory for so many on the Coast. After taking two seasons off following Hurricane Katrina, the Seawolves ended their time on the Coast after the 2007-2008 season.

The following year, a league change was announced for the 2009-2010 season, and the sport continued as the Mississippi Surge. The Surge played at the Coliseum through the 2013-2014 season before coming to an end.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.