Here are the Mississippians competing in the Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (WLBT) - The Tokyo Olympics kick off on July 23, and the state of Mississippi has produced over a dozen athletes who will be taking the stage.

Five Ole Miss Rebels will be competing, including some familiar faces.

Sam Kendricks, Men’s Track and Field (USA)

Kendrick became a star at the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro. He took home a bronze medal in pole vaulting and went viral after stopping dead in his tracks upon hearing “The Star-Spangled Banner” being played. He’ll look to add to his medal collection in Tokyo.

Ali Weisz, Women’s Rifle (USA)

Weisz is competing in her first Olympic games. The air rifle star graduated from Ole Miss in 2017 and was a two-time All-American.

Rafaelle Souza, Women’s Soccer (Brazil)

Souza has been a member of the Brazilian national team since 2012 and competed with them in the 2016 Olympic games. She racked up 44 goals in just 61 games while at Ole Miss.

Brittney Reese, Women’s Track and Field (USA)

Reese is making her fourth appearance in the Olympics, competing in Beijing, London and Rio before. She took home gold in long jump in 2012 and silver in 2016.

Raven Saunders, Women’s Track and Field (USA)

Saunders is returning to the Olympics after competing in Rio. She hopes to bring home a medal this time after finishing 5th in shot put in 2016.

Joining them are six Mississippi State Bulldogs--the most ever for the school.

Marco Arop, Men’s Track and Field (Canada)

Arop is a former three-time All-American competing in his first Olympic games. He’s the Canadian national record holder for the indoor 800m.

Brandon McBride, Men’s Track and Field (Canada)

McBride is returning to the Olympics after competing in Rio in 2016. He was a nine-time All-American at MSU. He’s also competing in the men’s 800m.

Erica Bougard, Women’s Track and Field (USA)

Bougard set records at MSU and is competing in her first Olympic games. She holds the school record for 16 All-American honors. She’ll be competing in the heptathlon.

Curtis Thompson, Men’s Track and Field (USA)

Thompson was the NCAA Runner-Up in 2019 while in Starkville and is set to compete in javelin after a storied college career.

Marta Pen Freitas, Women’s Track and Field (Portugal)

Freitas is competing in Tokyo after an appearance in Rio in 2016. She’s a former cross country All-American for MSU and will compete in the 1500m.

Anderson Peters, Men’s Track and Field (Grenada)

Peters will compete in javelin for Grenada. He holds the NCAA Championships meet record as well as MSU’s freshman and school record in javelin.

There’s also a few other Mississippi natives who will make the trip to Tokyo seeking gold.

Anaso Jobodwana, Men’s Track and Field (South Africa)

Jobodwana is making a third attempt at gold in the 200m after competing in 2012 and 2016. The Jackson State University alum also won bronze at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing.

Cory McGee, Women’s Track and Field (USA)

McGee is a former champion at Pass Christian High School in Mississippi. This is her first trip to the Olympics across her historic career.

Shelby McEwen, Men’s Track and Field (USA)

McEwen is from Abbeville, Mississippi and is competing in the high jump.

Good luck to all our Mississippians competing in Tokyo!

