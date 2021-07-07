Baby Faces
First Alert Forecast: summery humidity, downpours mid-late week

Rainy Periods Wednesday
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WEDNESDAY: Grab an umbrella as your make your plans today. A few showers will be possible amid patchy areas of fog this morning. Coverage of rain and storms will increase through late morning into the afternoon hours. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 80s ahead of the downpours amid variably cloudy skies. Downpours could be heavy in nature that could lead to localized flooding concerns. Most areas will see rain tapering off through the evening hours with lows in the 70s.

THURSDAY: Another fairly typical early July scenario looks to play out – expect partly sunny skies with another round of scattered downpours developing in the afternoon hours. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Most storms tend to fade after sunset with lows in the lower to middle 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will begin to expand eastward Friday into the weekend – capping rain coverage off a bit, but with that, expect an uptick in heat, especially into the weekend. Highs will run near 90 Friday; into the lower and middle 90s Saturday and Sunday amid a mix of clouds and sun. Typical summery hit and miss storm opportunities return through next week with highs remaining near normal – in the lower 90s; lows in the lower 70s.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

