Denzel Collins, 34

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Denzel Collins, a 34-year-old man, was found dead Sunday, June 20, 2021, after an apparent shooting, police say.

JPD spokesperson Sam Brown said investigators found Collins lying in the street on I-55 Frontage Road between the McDowell and Daniel Lake exits.

Brown said Collins had been shot multiple times and appeared to have been run over by a vehicle.

Police have not made any arrests in the case nor determined a motive.

