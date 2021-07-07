Crime Stoppers request help in locating man wanted for capital murder

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Marshals office is requesting assistance from the public in locating Deangelo Jackson.

Jackson is wanted for capital murder.

Jackson is described as a black male, 5′07, 160 pounds and approximately 21 years of age with multiple tattoos on his face.

Jackson’s criminal history includes arrest for narcotics and house burglary.

Jackson is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information that could help with this case would be eligible for a “Reward of Up To” $2,500.

Please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477), or submit a tip online or with your mobile device here.

