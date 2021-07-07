Coroner: 22-year-old dies of ‘multiple gunshot wounds’ on Mesilla Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 22-year-old is dead after a shooting on Mesilla Drive Tuesday evening. The incident occurred around 7 p.m.

Neighbors said they heard multiple gunshots at the residence.

#BREAKING Large police presence on Mesilla Dr. in South Jackson. The coroner is on scene. Residents say they heard multiple gun shots ring out. Still working to gather information from police. @WLBT pic.twitter.com/vEUDRWT3Sf — Quentin Smith (@Q_Smith_) July 7, 2021

Jackson Fire Department firefighters were seen putting on bulletproof vests. A man in police custody was also spotted in handcuffs.

The deceased 22-year-old has been identified as Jeremiah Smith. According to the coroner, he died of “multiple gunshot wounds.”

This is a developing story.

