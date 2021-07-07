Baby Faces
Coroner: 22-year-old dies of ‘multiple gunshot wounds’ on Mesilla Drive(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 22-year-old is dead after a shooting on Mesilla Drive Tuesday evening. The incident occurred around 7 p.m.

Neighbors said they heard multiple gunshots at the residence.

Jackson Fire Department firefighters were seen putting on bulletproof vests. A man in police custody was also spotted in handcuffs.

The deceased 22-year-old has been identified as Jeremiah Smith. According to the coroner, he died of “multiple gunshot wounds.”

This is a developing story.

