Christopher Thomas, 30

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Christopher Thomas, a 30-year-old man, died Monday, June 28, 2021, after being shot while driving in the northwest part of the city, police say.

JPD spokesperson Sam Brown said the incident took place sometime after 7 a.m.

Investigators believe after Thomas was shot while driving on Livingston Road, he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into an auto body shop.

Thomas died at the scene.

Police have not made any arrests nor determined a motive in the case.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

