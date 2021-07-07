Bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq, Syria attacked, 3 injured

Baby Faces
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BAGHDAD (AP) — A U.S.-backed Syrian group says they and American forces have foiled an attack with drones on a base housing members of the U.S.-led coalition in eastern Syria.

In neighboring Iraq 14 rockets hit a base housing U.S. troops inflicting three minor injuries.

A U.S. spokesman did not say whether the injured were Americans.

Tension has been on the rise between U.S. troops and Iran-backed fighters after American airstrikes on eastern Syria killed six Iraqi fighters late last month in areas along the Syria-Iraq border.

The same base in Syria was hit over the weekend with two rockets.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

