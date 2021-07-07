Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old in Texas

An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Kayeden Stutzman, a 2-year-old boy missing from the San...
An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Kayeden Stutzman, a 2-year-old boy missing from the San Antonio area.(San Antonio Police Department)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Officials in Texas issued a statewide Amber Alert on Wednesday for a 2-year-old abducted from the San Antonio area.

Kayeden Stutzman, a white male with blond hair and blue eyes, around 3 feet tall and 25 pounds, was last seen on the 11000 block of Parliament Street on Tuesday.

A suspect in the case is Erik Stutzman, a 28-year-old white male with black hair, brown eyes an approximately 5-foot-8 and 140 pounds.

They are believed to be traveling in a 2019 gray Toyota Corolla with Texas license plate number NTZ6442.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Monya Davis charged with Lil Lonnie's murder; Source: JPD
Monya Davis sentenced to life in prison for murder of Jackson rapper Lil’ Lonnie
Jeremiah Smith, 22
Authorities: 22-year-old shot to death after shooting woman in the stomach
Pearl police investigating deadly crash on I-20
Pearl police investigating deadly crash on I-20
The popular convenience store Buc-ee’s is set to come to South Mississippi, which would make it...
Buc-ee’s set to invest $50 million in South Mississippi location
The name and age of the inmate have not been released at this time.
Inmate found dead at Raymond Detention Center

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Haiti in upheaval: President Moïse assassinated at home
Washington, of Pearl, is being charged with murder and armed robbery in connection with an...
WATCH LIVE: Gino Washington murder trial underway in Hinds Co. Circuit Court
President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 vaccination program during an event in the South...
LIVE: Biden visits Illinois to sell voters on families agenda
Over 200 first responders from across the U.S. had removed 4,207 cubic yards of debris from the...
10 more victims found in Florida condo rubble; death toll 46
Rainy Periods Wednesday
First Alert Forecast: summery humidity, downpours mid-late week