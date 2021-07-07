Baby Faces
Abandoned hotel deluged by hundreds of trashed tires

The mound of tires at the former Hilltop Inn & Suites.
The mound of tires at the former Hilltop Inn & Suites.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An abandoned hotel in Jackson is flooded with hundreds of trashed tires.

On the property of the former Hilltop Inns and Suites on I-20 Frontage Road sits a mound of trash and tires.

It’s unclear how long the mound has been there untouched.

WLBT’s Roslyn Anderson is looking into the reason why so many tires have flooded the property and if anything will be done to solve the issue.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

