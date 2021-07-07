Aaron Mosley, 23

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Aaron Mosley, a 23-year old man, died Monday, June 28, 2021, after a shootout that wounded two other people, police say.

JPD spokesperson Sam Brown said the incident happened on Oakland Avenue at approximately 10:30 p.m., when four men approached two brothers sitting in a vehicle and began firing at them.

One brother was shot multiple times and rushed to the hospital, Brown said.

The other brother left the vehicle and returned fire, shooting Mosley, who later died at UMMC.

Police later arrested 19-year-old Bernard Brown and charged him with murder, two counts of aggravated assault and shooting into a dwelling and occupied vehicle.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a previous confrontation between the men.

