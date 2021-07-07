Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

AAA: Gas prices continue to climb, not stopping anytime soon

The national gas price average is expected to increase to $3.25 a gallon this month.
The national gas price average is expected to increase to $3.25 a gallon this month.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The prices at the pump continue their steady climb as summer travel hits full stride.

According to AAA, crude oil prices will hit a seven-year high this week.

The national gas price average is expected to increase to $3.25 a gallon this month.

Unfortunately, it’s not going to stop there.

AAA expects gas prices to rise another 10 to 20 cents through the end of August.

The last time the national average gas price was at $3.25 was in late 2014.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Monya Davis charged with Lil Lonnie's murder; Source: JPD
Monya Davis sentenced to life in prison for murder of Jackson rapper Lil’ Lonnie
Jeremiah Smith, 22
Authorities: 22-year-old shot to death after shooting woman in the stomach
Pearl police investigating deadly crash on I-20
Pearl police investigating deadly crash on I-20
The popular convenience store Buc-ee’s is set to come to South Mississippi, which would make it...
Buc-ee’s set to invest $50 million in South Mississippi location
The name and age of the inmate have not been released at this time.
Inmate found dead at Raymond Detention Center

Latest News

FILE - Actor Robert Downey Jr., left, and his father Robert Downey Sr. arrive at Time's 100...
Countercultural filmmaker Robert Downey Sr. dies at 85
Climb in delta variant cases has day cares in limbo ahead of school year
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Austin, Texas....
Texas governor revives GOP’s thwarted new voting laws
President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 vaccination program during an event in the South...
In Illinois, Biden to push money for families and child care