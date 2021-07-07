Baby Faces
15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder

(Clinton Police)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Marshals Office says that they have now captured Dezmon Clinton, who was wanted for capital murder.

The boy was taken into custody at a home in Jackson Wednesday afternoon without incident.

He was then transported to the Jackson Police Department for processing on their warrant.

Clinton is believed to be around 15 years old, according to Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers.

No details of the murder were provided.

