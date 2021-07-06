Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Worker shortages force businesses to struggle during pandemic recovery

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As America appears to be rebounding from the pandemic, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that at the end of April there were more than 9.3 million job openings and 9.8 million unemployed Americans.

Workers are not returning to their jobs, leaving many employers struggling. During the pandemic recovery, businesses that have reopened are finding themselves in a crisis of sorts - a worker shortage.

“I have noticed and it makes it a little uncomfortable,” said Julian Johnson.

The Vicksburg resident is seeing “now hiring” signs popping up more and experienced the inconveniences that comes along with businesses being short-staffed.

“Almost everywhere you go, either they’re out of people that work and they’re actually having to shut down early,” said Johnson. “I’ve actually pulled up to places and they’ve had signs on the door saying be knowledgeable or patient with them because they are so short-staffed.”

Large job openings range from the trucking, to retail, and food service.

Restaurant owner Jeff Good is offering more flexible hours and has even held a hiring carnival to fill vacancies. He needed to double staff when his new location of Sal and Mookie’s recently opened in The District at Eastover.

“I was out there busing tables and pouring water, so what I did is when I saw a young man or young woman or somebody in their 20′s or even somebody my age, I asked if they wanted to come work with us,” said Good.

The restauranteur is seeing a shortage of skilled workers in the industry, veteran cooks and employees who, during the shutdown, chose to go school or pursue other careers. But he is hopeful that the coming months could bring the return of people to the workforce.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From L to R: Michael Bridges, 31, Eddie Buie, Jasmine Maxwell, 25, and Christopher Collins, 44.
Four arrested in Copiah County burglary
21-year-old woman shot multiple times, later dies after argument at Jackson convenience store
21-year-old woman shot multiple times, later dies after argument at Jackson convenience store
JPD confirms two shootings, one homicide Monday morning
Young was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Kaylin Banyard. He surrended...
Teen arrested in connection with Terry Road homicide
79-year-old Sammie D. Barnhill
FOUND SAFE: Silver Alert for 79-year-old Jackson man

Latest News

A man who escaped from the Pearl River County jail on Sunday afternoon is back in custody.
Man escapes from Pearl River Co. jail, arrested again with girlfriend and another woman
Worker shortages force businesses to struggle during pandemic recovery
Worker shortages force businesses to struggle during pandemic recovery
WLBT News at 6 p.m. (7-5-21)
WLBT News at 6 p.m. (7-5-21)
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version