Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Woman arrested for DUI after crashing with child in vehicle

Melisa Crocker is charged with two counts of child abuse and child neglect or endangerment,...
Melisa Crocker is charged with two counts of child abuse and child neglect or endangerment, driving under the influence of drug producing alcohol concentration in blood or breath, and public intoxication.(MPD)
By Amber Strong
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was arrested for driving under the influence Monday evening after Memphis Police says she crashed while having her child in the car.

Police says the incident happened around 5:00 p.m. at Tillman Street and Broad Avenue.

According to the affidavit, 28-year-old Melisa Crocker was unable to speak clearly, misspelled her children’s last name, refused to show identification to officers and smelled of alcohol.

Crocker also couldn’t remember how the crash happened, police said.

Two children were found unsecured in the backseat of the car and an empty can of an alcoholic beverage.

MPD says Crocker became upset and started to yell once officers spoke with the father of her two children.

She is charged with two counts of child abuse and child neglect or endangerment, driving under the influence of drug producing alcohol concentration in blood or breath, and public intoxication.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Kaylin Banyard. He surrended...
Teen arrested in connection with Terry Road homicide
JPD confirms two shootings, one homicide Monday morning
Michael Shawn Coon
Man arrested, charged after dispute over 21 cents at Natchez store
Pearl police investigating deadly crash on I-20
Pearl police investigating deadly crash on I-20
Hinds County Mississippi Sheriff Lee Vance (Source: WLBT)
Hinds Co. Sheriff wants to deputize police chiefs, assistant chiefs

Latest News

Firm recommends that Vicksburg improve its water system
(Source: WALB)
West Rankin treatment plant slated to go online in August; Jackson to lose big chunk of sewer revenue
Lincoln woman severely injured in hit and run still looking for answers
GRAPHIC: Hit-and-run of woman lighting firework in street leaves her with severe injuries
Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay (L), Councilwoman Angelique Lee (R)
For first time in history, two women will lead the Jackson City Council