West Rankin treatment plant slated to go online in August; Jackson to lose big chunk of sewer revenue

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city officials say they are about to lose millions of dollars a year in wastewater revenue.

Public Works Director Charles Williams said the West Rankin Utility Authority (WRUA) is expected to begin diverting wastewater to a new treatment plant in August.

Once that diversion begins, WRUA will come off of Jackson’s wastewater system, and will no longer pay Jackson for providing wastewater treatment.

In recent years, treatment fees for the authority have ranged from $1.8 million to a little less than $3.2 million. Last year, the city received $2.75 million in treatment fees, according to a copy of the city’s budget book.

The news comes as Jackson continues to struggle to fund its water and wastewater operations.

“That’s a big gap,” Public Works Director Charles Williams said. “We will not budget (them) in our 2022 budget.”

WRUA serves the cities of Pearl, Richland, Flowood, and Brandon, as well as the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport, the state hospital, the Rankin County Jail, and governmental entities and residential neighborhoods in unincorporated parts of Rankin County.

It was not known how many customers were served. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said residents in the authority’s service area are likely going to skyrocket to cover the costs of the new treatment facility.

The plant cost about $55 million to construct, according to a 2019 article in the Northside Sun.

In April 2017, WRUA notified then-Mayor Tony Yarber that it had been issued permits to build its own facility and had purchased land along the Rankin County side of the Pearl River to build it.

Williams was not sure how the city would make up for the loss in revenue. He said the city is working with its finance department to discuss options.

Meanwhile, Jackson faces hundreds of millions, if not more than a billion in water and sewer needs.

Jackson continues to face mandates under a 2012 sewer consent decree with the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Justice.

Work in that decree is expected to cost an estimated $945 million to address. The Lumumba administration has been in talks with the federal government for years to renegotiate the terms of that deal.

And last week, the council entered into another agreement with the EPA governing the city’s water system.

Williams told the council work associated with that order could eventually cost the city as much as $170 million to complete.

Jackson also is faced with rebuilding its billing system in the wake of continuing complications with the Siemens contract.

The city brought on Siemens USA in 2012/13 to completely overhaul the city’s water billing system.

Work included replacing the city’s residential and commercial water meters with new electronic ones and installing a network of repeaters and transmitters to allow those meters to communicate with the city’s billing office.

The system has rarely worked properly, and the city’s water enterprise fund, which is funded through billing collections, went nearly bankrupt as a result.

In May, the city hired Sustainability Partners to replace the meter system. Under the terms of the agreement, the firm will put up the initial costs to replace the city’s residential and commercial meters, and the city will pay a monthly fee for each device installed.

A prototype of the new water meters planned for the city of Jackson. (Special to WLBT)

It was unclear when replacements would get underway.

Keith Turner, attorney for WRUA, was not immediately available for comment.

