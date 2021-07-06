UMMC to offer free cervical and breast cancer screening

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The University of Mississippi Medical Center’s department of pathology and the Cancer Center and Research Institute are offering free cervical, breast and oral cancer screenings for uninsured and underinsured women.

Women ages 21 to 64 can register now for the Saturday, August 21 screenings at the CCRI located in the Jackson Medical Mall, 350 Woodrow Wilson Blvd. in Jackson.

Hours are from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The screenings are part of the College of American Pathologists Foundation See, Test and Treat program.

Women will receive their results that day. Screenings include

Cervical exams, including a Pap test, for women ages 21-64 who meet screening guidelines.

Mammograms for women ages 40-64 who meet screening guidelines.

Oral cancer exams for all who receive one or both of the exams.

