Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Elsa is expected to make landfall tonight or tomorrow morning on the west coast or Big Bend area of Florida. It will have little to no impact on our weather. An area of disturbed weather extends from Texas across our area and won’t move much until Elsa exits the region. Through about Thursday, we’ll have a decent chance of daytime and evening downpours with lightning. While severe weather looks unlikely, heavy downpours are likely. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the middle and upper 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Patchy fog could also be an issue in the mornings. Friday through the weekend will usher in a change in our weather. Highs will reach the lower 90s and overnight lows will reach the lower 70s. Expect partly sunny skies with only a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms. Average high is 92 and the average low is 72. Sunrise is 6am and the sunset is 8:10pm.

