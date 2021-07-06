Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Elsa is expected to make landfall tonight or tomorrow morning on the west coast or Big Bend area of Florida.  It will have little to no impact on our weather.  An area of disturbed weather extends from Texas across our area and won’t move much until Elsa exits the region.  Through about Thursday, we’ll have a decent chance of daytime and evening downpours with lightning.  While severe weather looks unlikely, heavy downpours are likely.  Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the middle and upper 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.  Patchy fog could also be an issue in the mornings.  Friday through the weekend will usher in a change in our weather.  Highs will reach the lower 90s and overnight lows will reach the lower 70s.  Expect partly sunny skies with only a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms.  Average high is 92 and the average low is 72.  Sunrise is 6am and the sunset is 8:10pm.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version

Most Read

Young was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Kaylin Banyard. He surrended...
Teen arrested in connection with Terry Road homicide
JPD confirms two shootings, one homicide Monday morning
21-year-old Monya Davis charged with Lil Lonnie's murder; Source: JPD
Monya Davis sentenced to life in prison for murder of Jackson rapper Lil’ Lonnie
Pearl police investigating deadly crash on I-20
Pearl police investigating deadly crash on I-20
Michael Shawn Coon
Man arrested, charged after dispute over 21 cents at Natchez store

Latest News

Fog could impact your morning commute!
First Alert Forecast: Unsettled, muggy conditions stick around through the work week
Afternoon and evening showers are likely.
Peyton's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Rachel's Tuesday Morning Forecast
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Monday Night Weather Forecast