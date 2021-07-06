South Jackson’s Appleridge shopping center comes down, leaving possibility of redevelopment

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - What used to be a thriving shopping center in South Jackson has now been demolished.

After years of being in ruins, Appleridge Shopping Center is in the early stages of a possible rebirth.

Pastor Lanford Porter of Apostolic Restoration Ministry said he first started working to revive the Appleridge shopping center three years ago.

Monday, he said, he could hardly contain his excitement as he watched the structure come down from his ministry across the street.

“Our plan is to redevelop this area and to make flowers bloom in the desert,” Pastor Porter said.

When Pastor Porter started ministering in South Jackson 15 years ago, he said his financial advisor asked him, “what’s the best way to eat an elephant?”.

“He told me the best way to eat an elephant is one bite at a time, so we’re taking this big bite today,” the pastor said.

To some, its removal may mark the end of something that used to be, but to Pastor Porter, it’s the beginning of something that could be.

“God never gives vision without making provision, and this is God making provision to bring this community back to what it should be,” he said.

As the city of Jackson reckons with 74 homicides already this year, Pastor Porter hopes giving the area another chance will cut down on crime.

“Dilapidated structures like this here, especially in the south Jackson area, it’s a mecca for crime,” he said. “It attracts all types of deviant behavior.”

“If you give people beauty in the community, they will have a tendency to take better care of their communities and to support structures and businesses within their own community,” the pastor said.

A couple of weeks ago, we reported that the Broma Strip Mall on Forest Avenue is also slated for redevelopment. WLBT will provide more information if any activity begins there.

