Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Rivalry ends with 16-year-old shot multiple times in leg, police say

Rivalry ends with 16-year-shot multiple times in leg, police say
Rivalry ends with 16-year-shot multiple times in leg, police say(Vicksburg Daily News)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - An ongoing dispute ends with a teen shot in the leg at an apartment complex in Vicksburg.

The Vicksburg Daily News reports the accident happened around 11 p.m. Sunday at New Main Apartments on Alcorn Drive.

Deputy Chief Penny Jones says VPD was suddenly flooded with 9-1-1 calls about shots fired at the apartments.

Investigators say they quickly found the 16-year-old who police say appeared to be shot several times in the legs.

The teen was airlifted to UMMC, but there’s no word on their condition right now.

Police say an ongoing rivalry between the individual and another group of people had been building for some time.

No other details are available right now.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Kaylin Banyard. He surrended...
Teen arrested in connection with Terry Road homicide
JPD confirms two shootings, one homicide Monday morning
Michael Shawn Coon
Man arrested, charged after dispute over 21 cents at Natchez store
Hinds County Mississippi Sheriff Lee Vance (Source: WLBT)
Hinds Co. Sheriff wants to deputize police chiefs, assistant chiefs
21-year-old woman shot multiple times, later dies after argument at Jackson convenience store
21-year-old woman shot multiple times, later dies after argument at Jackson convenience store

Latest News

A death investigation is underway at the Raymond Detention Center after an inmate was found...
Inmate found dead at Raymond Detention Center
Pearl police investigating deadly crash on I-20
Pearl police investigating deadly crash on I-20
Pearl police investigating deadly crash on I-20
Pearl police investigating deadly crash on I-20
South Jackson’s Appleridge shopping center comes down, leaving possibility of redevelopment
South Jackson’s Appleridge shopping center comes down, leaving possibility of redevelopment