Rivalry ends with 16-year-old shot multiple times in leg, police say

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - An ongoing dispute ends with a teen shot in the leg at an apartment complex in Vicksburg.

The Vicksburg Daily News reports the accident happened around 11 p.m. Sunday at New Main Apartments on Alcorn Drive.

Deputy Chief Penny Jones says VPD was suddenly flooded with 9-1-1 calls about shots fired at the apartments.

Investigators say they quickly found the 16-year-old who police say appeared to be shot several times in the legs.

The teen was airlifted to UMMC, but there’s no word on their condition right now.

Police say an ongoing rivalry between the individual and another group of people had been building for some time.

No other details are available right now.

