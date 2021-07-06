Ordinance gives Public Works Dept. authority to remove sneakers from power lines

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In an effort to crack down on drug and gang activity, the Jackson City Council has given Public Works the authority to remove shoes hanging over power lines and other utility cables.

Tuesday, the council approved an ordinance giving the department the authority on a 6-1 vote.

The decision comes after Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and other city officials said the problem could be dealt with in other ways.

“The best way to resolve the issue is to go to the provider and allow them to remove it,” said Planning Director Jordan Hillman.

“Planning and Development has been working on lighting projects and a number of things with Entergy and naturally the relationship is there to work on these things,” the mayor said.

Stokes didn’t buy it, saying if planning could address the problem, they should have been doing so prior to the introduction of his ordinance.

“What we’re hoping is to have public works to get it done and removed in a quicker manner,” he said. “It’s a sad commentary in your city that you have gangs and drugs to the level that people (are throwing) these tennis shoes (on utility lines).”

He pointed to one spot on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard where tennis shoes are hanging over a line near a daycare. “We have small children there,” he said. “They know what it means.

“We can’t depend on anyone else removing a negative thing in our community more than we can depend on ourselves, which is the city of Jackson.”

Whether the shoes represent gang or drug activity is unknown. Officials with Jackson Police Department were not immediately available for comment.

Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote, the lone dissenting vote, questioned how much enforcement of the ordinance would cost. He wondered if additional crews would have to be hired and if the job would be better suited to the Jackson Fire Department.

He proposed changing the amendment from Public Works to Jackson Fire, but the amendment failed.

Under terms of the ordinance, any person may report tennis shoes through Jackson’s 311 call system.

The 311 operator will dispatch the call and the location of the shoes to the streets division of the Department of Public Works.

A crew will then be dispatched to remove the shoes within seven days of receiving the incident.

Stokes said Public Works has the equipment, such as bucket trucks, to remove the shoes.

He said the shoes are rarely hung on power lines, but on lower utilities, such as cable lines.

The ordinance now must be signed by the mayor.

It was unclear if the mayor would sign the measure.

The council approved the measure on a veto-proof majority.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.