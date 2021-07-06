Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Monya Davis sentenced to life in prison for murder of Jackson rapper Lil’ Lonnie

21-year-old Monya Davis charged with Lil Lonnie's murder; Source: JPD
21-year-old Monya Davis charged with Lil Lonnie's murder; Source: JPD
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Circuit Judge Faye Peterson sentenced Monya Davis to life in prison Tuesday, a month after he was convicted of murder in the shooting death of Jackson Rapper Lil Lonnie Taylor.

With Davis standing in front of her in a prison outfit and shackles, Peterson said that handing down a sentence gave her no great pleasure.

Davis walks away from the podium after being sentenced by Circuit Judge Faye Peterson.
Davis walks away from the podium after being sentenced by Circuit Judge Faye Peterson.(WLBT)

“Not only was one young man’s life taken, but your life was taken. It’s a very tragic circumstance to see two very young people lose their chance and opportunities,” she said. “What is most unfortunate and scary about this is it made no sense.

“You didn’t know each other. You hadn’t met each other. Just in a random, impulsive moment, someone lost their life,” she said.

Davis will be taken into the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Davis was found guilty by a jury on June 3 in connection with the April 2018 shooting death. Marshun Carr and Antoine Carr are also charged with murder in the case.

The shooting occurred on Montebello Drive. Lonnie was in his vehicle with a passenger when he was fatally shot.

Peterson said it was only by God’s grace that the passenger did not die with him, adding that Lonnie spent the last minutes of his life attempting to protect that person.

An attorney for the state told Peterson that Lonnie’s father could not attend the sentencing because of the emotional toll that the trial took on them.

She told the court that his father wanted Davis to understand what he had taken from the city of Jackson and from the music industry and that Lonnie was on the verge of “becoming something shortly.”

Peterson said she wanted Davis to be an example for others thinking about picking up a gun.

“I hope any young person sees where you are standing at this moment and realizes that once you pick up a gun, you will use it, and not only will you use it, but when you use it, you change someone’s life,” she said.

“You didn’t even know who you shot at,” Peterson said, admonishing Davis. “That is the scariest portion of all that. It could have been anybody.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Kaylin Banyard. He surrended...
Teen arrested in connection with Terry Road homicide
JPD confirms two shootings, one homicide Monday morning
Michael Shawn Coon
Man arrested, charged after dispute over 21 cents at Natchez store
Hinds County Mississippi Sheriff Lee Vance (Source: WLBT)
Hinds Co. Sheriff wants to deputize police chiefs, assistant chiefs
21-year-old woman shot multiple times, later dies after argument at Jackson convenience store
21-year-old woman shot multiple times, later dies after argument at Jackson convenience store

Latest News

Women ages 21 to 64 can register now for the Saturday, August 21 screenings at the CCRI located...
UMMC to offer free cervical and breast cancer screening
The Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center will be offering Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations...
JSU to offer COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, July 6
MHP: Over 6K citations, 146 arrests issued over holiday weekend
WLBT at 6a - 7/6/21
WLBT at 6a - 7/6/21