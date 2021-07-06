Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

MHP: Over 6K citations, 146 arrests issued over holiday weekend

State police also investigated two hit and run crashes during its 2021 Fourth of July enforcement period.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is wrapping up its 2021 Fourth of July enforcement period.

MHP says troopers issued 6,140 citations with 146 DUI arrests. The agency also investigated 151 crashes, including two fatalities and 50 injuries on state, federal highways and interstate systems.

State police are also investigating two deadly crashes investigators say were hit and run.

The first one happened Sunday, July 4th, 2021, around 11:33 a.m.

MHP says a pedestrian named Donterio T. Brewer, 32, died after a vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 61 in Desoto County hit him.

Brewer was from Charleston.

Monday, just before 1:30 a.m., MHP says Marquis R. Dixon, 31, died on his scooter after being hit by an unknown vehicle traveling on Highway 373 in Lowndes County.

Dixon was from Columbus.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Kaylin Banyard. He surrended...
Teen arrested in connection with Terry Road homicide
JPD confirms two shootings, one homicide Monday morning
Michael Shawn Coon
Man arrested, charged after dispute over 21 cents at Natchez store
Hinds County Mississippi Sheriff Lee Vance (Source: WLBT)
Hinds Co. Sheriff wants to deputize police chiefs, assistant chiefs
21-year-old woman shot multiple times, later dies after argument at Jackson convenience store
21-year-old woman shot multiple times, later dies after argument at Jackson convenience store

Latest News

The Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center will be offering Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations...
JSU to offer COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, July 6
WLBT at 6a - 7/6/21
WLBT at 6a - 7/6/21
First Alert Forecast
Rachel's Tuesday Morning Forecast
A death investigation is underway at the Raymond Detention Center after an inmate was found...
Inmate found dead at Raymond Detention Center