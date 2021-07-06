Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Man bitten by neighbor’s escaped python in toilet

File image
File image(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — A man in Austria was bitten by a 1.6-meter (5 1/4-foot) python during an early-morning visit to the toilet at his home on Monday, police said.

The reptile, which apparently escaped from a neighbor’s apartment and may have slithered through the drains, was cleaned and handed back to its owner.

The 65-year-old victim “felt a ‘nip’ in the genital area” shortly after sitting on the toilet at home in Graz just after 6 a.m., according to a statement from police in Styria province. He then looked into the toilet and discovered the albino reticulated python.

The snake apparently had escaped unnoticed from the apartment of the man’s 24-year-old neighbor. It wasn’t immediately possible to figure out how it escaped and how it got into the toilet, but police said it may have made its way through the drains.

A reptile expert was called to retrieve the snake, which was returned to his owner. Police said the younger man kept 11 non-venomous constrictor snakes and a gecko in his apartment, in terrariums and drawers. He faces an investigation on suspicion of causing bodily harm by negligence.

The victim sustained only minor injuries, police said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Kaylin Banyard. He surrended...
Teen arrested in connection with Terry Road homicide
JPD confirms two shootings, one homicide Monday morning
Michael Shawn Coon
Man arrested, charged after dispute over 21 cents at Natchez store
Hinds County Mississippi Sheriff Lee Vance (Source: WLBT)
Hinds Co. Sheriff wants to deputize police chiefs, assistant chiefs
21-year-old woman shot multiple times, later dies after argument at Jackson convenience store
21-year-old woman shot multiple times, later dies after argument at Jackson convenience store

Latest News

As the search expands, more bodies from the collapsed condo are pulled from the rubble.
Building collapse lawsuits seek to get answers, assign blame
On Monday, lightning forced crews to pause the search for victims of the June 24 collapse in...
4 more victims found in rubble of condo collapse; death toll at 32
Three to 5 inches of rainfall with localized maximum totals of up to 8 inches of rain are...
Tropical Storm Elsa gaining strength, lashing Florida Keys
The Antonov An-26 with the same board number #RA-26085 as the missed plane is parked at Airport...
28 feared dead in plane crash in Russia’s Far East