Man arrested, charged after dispute over 21 cents at Natchez store

Michael Shawn Coon
Michael Shawn Coon(Natchez Police Department)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Police arrested a man following a dispute over 21 cents at a Natchez Walmart Saturday, according to Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry.

Chief Daughtry says Michael Shawn Coon became upset at checkout after he was shorted 21 cents.

An unnamed Good Samaritan then offered to give Coon the money once they were outside the store.

However, witnesses say that once the two men went outside Coon pulled a knife out on the man, while the Good Samaritan showed a gun in response.

According to witnesses, a woman with Coon then drew a gun and pointed it at the Good Samaritan. The unnamed man then shot the woman, and she was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Chief Daughtry says the woman has warrants against her out of Colorado.

Michael Coon was charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a police officer due to him punching and kicking officers while also reaching for his knife.

Authorities say the Good Samaritan was not injured and cooperated fully with the police.

Meanwhile, Chief Daughtry says the case will be turned over to a grand jury with more charges pending.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

