Little River Band to perform at City Hall Live

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Red Mountain Entertainment has announced that Little River Band will perform at City Hall Live in Brandon on November 18th at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 9th at 10 a.m.

All seats are seats are reserved, and tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Little River Band garnered huge chart success with multi-platinum albums in the 70′s and 80′s.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.